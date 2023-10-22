Advertisement
Sport

Abbeydorney glory for Drive On Lesley

Oct 22, 2023 15:01 By radiokerrysport
Abbeydorney glory for Drive On Lesley
Drive On Lesley has won the featured Horgan Cup at the Abbeydorney coursing meeting.

James O'Connor reports

(Picture: Drive On Lesley, trained by Denis O' Driscoll and owned by renowned punter Harry Findlay)

