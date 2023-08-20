Advertisement
Sport

6th for Ireland at Worlds

Aug 20, 2023 09:49 By radiokerrysport
Team Ireland secured a sixth place finish in the final of the 4 by 400 metres mixed relay at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, Chris O'Donnell and Sharlene Mawdsley clocked a time of 3 minutes, 14-point-13 seconds.

Earlier, Andrew Coscoran booked his place in the men's 1500-metres semi-finals.

He finished sixth in his heat to progress and will be back on the track today.

After their exploits in the 4 by 400 metres mixed relay Chris O'Donnell and Sharlene Mawdlsey are also due to take to the track for their respective 400-metre events.

With three events to go in the heptathlon event, Kate O'Connor is in 11th place.

