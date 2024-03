The Ireland women's four by four-hundred metre relay team finished fifth in their World Indoor Championships final last night.

The team of Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley recorded a time of 3 minutes, 28 point 9-2 seconds in Glasgow.

Sarah Lavin also picked up a fifth placed finish in the 60-metre hurdles final.

The Limerick native ran a time of 7 point 91 seconds.