4 changes to Kerry team

There are 4 changes to the Kerry team to take on Tipperary in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.
From the side beaten by Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League final Lorraine Scanlon, Hannah O'Donoghue, Emma Dineen and Niamh Ní Chonchúir drop to the bench.
In come Ciara O'Brien, Amy Harrington, Katie Brosnan and Danielle O'Leary.
Kerry Team
1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
3. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
4. Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers
5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglin
6. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
7. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
9. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
10. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
11. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans
12. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
13. Katie Brosnan - Firies
14. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
16. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
17. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
18. Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort
19. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk
20. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
21. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
22. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
23. Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil
24. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
25. Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil
26. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
27. Róisín Smith - Cromane
28. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
29. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort
The Kingdom play at Fitzgerald Stadium tomorrow from 1.45.
Munster Senior B Championship – Round 1
Cork -v- Kerry
Saturday 20th April – Cloghduv GAA – 1pm
Kerry Team
1. Emma Glynn - Na Gaeil
2. Kiera Furey - Southern Gaels
3. Ashlea Sheehy - Moyvane
4. Lily Cox - Castleisland Desmonds
5. Emma O’Keeffe - Na Gaeil
6. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglin
7. Abbie Brosnan - Scartaglin
8. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil
9. Joanne Deay - Kerins O’Rahillys
10. Ciara Hudson - Moyvane
11. Meagan Sheehy - Na Gaeil
12. Norma Mahony - Rathmore
13. Emma Cotter - Listowel Emmets
14. Gillian Musgrave - Clounmacon
15. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
16. Katie Hannan - Beale
17. Sophie Norris - Austin Stacks
18. Katie Mahony - Rathmore
19. Denise Dunlea - Scartaglin
20. Saoirse Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds
21. Gráinne Musgrave - Clounmacon
22. Ornaith Wall - Moyvane
23. Áine Devlin - Killarney Legion
24. Cathy Johnson - Listowel Emmets
25. Carla Hanafin - Na Gaeil