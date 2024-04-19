4 changes to Kerry team

There are 4 changes to the Kerry team to take on Tipperary in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.

From the side beaten by Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League final Lorraine Scanlon, Hannah O'Donoghue, Emma Dineen and Niamh Ní Chonchúir drop to the bench.

In come Ciara O'Brien, Amy Harrington, Katie Brosnan and Danielle O'Leary.

Kerry Team

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

3. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

4. Ciara O'Brien - Laune Rangers

5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglin

6. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

7. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

9. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

10. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

11. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans

12. Amy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

13. Katie Brosnan - Firies

14. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

16. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

17. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

18. Hannah O'Donoghue - Beaufort

19. Emma Dineen - Glenflesk

20. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

21. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

22. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

23. Eilís O'Connor - Na Gaeil

24. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott

25. Bríd O'Connor - Na Gaeil

26. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort

27. Róisín Smith - Cromane

28. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

29. Fiadhna Tangney - Beaufort

The Kingdom play at Fitzgerald Stadium tomorrow from 1.45.

Munster Senior B Championship – Round 1

Cork -v- Kerry

Saturday 20th April – Cloghduv GAA – 1pm

Kerry Team

1. Emma Glynn - Na Gaeil

2. Kiera Furey - Southern Gaels

3. Ashlea Sheehy - Moyvane

4. Lily Cox - Castleisland Desmonds

5. Emma O’Keeffe - Na Gaeil

6. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglin

7. Abbie Brosnan - Scartaglin

8. Cara Gannon - Na Gaeil

9. Joanne Deay - Kerins O’Rahillys

10. Ciara Hudson - Moyvane

11. Meagan Sheehy - Na Gaeil

12. Norma Mahony - Rathmore

13. Emma Cotter - Listowel Emmets

14. Gillian Musgrave - Clounmacon

15. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

16. Katie Hannan - Beale

17. Sophie Norris - Austin Stacks

18. Katie Mahony - Rathmore

19. Denise Dunlea - Scartaglin

20. Saoirse Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds

21. Gráinne Musgrave - Clounmacon

22. Ornaith Wall - Moyvane

23. Áine Devlin - Killarney Legion

24. Cathy Johnson - Listowel Emmets

25. Carla Hanafin - Na Gaeil