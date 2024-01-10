Support Throughout Listowel Is Massive Boost For Emmets Team

Listowel Emmets are preparing for their AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Final

The North Kerry town side will take on Arva of Cavan in Croke Park this Sunday.

Earlier I spoke with Listowel Emmets player David Keane and first asked him if there was anything different about the buildup to this match…

Listowel take on Arva of Cavan at 1.30 this Sunday in Croke Park

We'll have live commentary here on Radio Kerry