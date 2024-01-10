Advertisement
Support Throughout Listowel Is Massive Boost For Emmets Team

Jan 10, 2024 13:26 By brendan
Support Throughout Listowel Is Massive Boost For Emmets Team
Listowel Emmets are preparing for their AIB All-Ireland Junior Club Football Final

 

The North Kerry town side will take on Arva of Cavan in Croke Park this Sunday.

Earlier I spoke with Listowel Emmets player David Keane and first asked him if there was anything different about the buildup to this match…

Listowel take on Arva of Cavan at 1.30 this Sunday in Croke Park

 

We’ll have live commentary here on Radio Kerry with thanks to ‘Mc Kenna’s, Listowel, YOUR LOCAL TOPLINE AND EXPERT STORE’

 

