Conan remains Ireland’s chief injury concern

Sep 12, 2023 16:49 By radiokerrynews
Conan remains Ireland's chief injury concern
Jack Conan looks set to miss Ireland’s World Cup meeting with Tonga this Saturday.

The Leinster back row was the only member of the Ireland squad not to train on-field in Tours today.

In better news for Andy Farrell, both Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne were involved in today’s session, having missed the win over Romania.

=====

England flanker Tom Curry will miss their next two pool matches at the World Cup.

He was red-carded for making contact with the head of Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia on Saturday night.

Curry was handed a six-week suspension, which was halved based on mitigating factors.

He’ll miss England’s Pool D games with Japan and Chile, but will be free to play against Samoa provided he completes tackling school.

=====

Springboks legend Victor Matfield says he’s 90 per cent certain that Rassie Erasmus is returning to Ireland after the World Cup.

The Springboks director of rugby is contracted to their union until 2025.

However, Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber is joining the Leinster staff, and Erasmus has been linked with replacing David Nucifora at the IRFU.

France head coach Fabien Galthie has made a dozen changes for their Pool A meeting with Uruguay on Thursday.

Antoine Dupont is among those rested, with his place at scrum-half going to Maxime Lucu.

Anthony Jelonch captains the team from number-8, making his first appearance since the Six Nations.

