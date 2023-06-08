Advertisement
Sport

West Ham Are Conference Champions

Jun 8, 2023 11:06 By radiokerrysport
West Ham Are Conference Champions West Ham Are Conference Champions
Share this article

West Ham last night claimed their first major trophy in 43-years.

Jarrod Bowen's goal in the last minute of normal time saw them beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the Conference League final in Prague.

The Hammers hadn't won silverware since the FA Cup in 1980.

Advertisement

It's also the first trophy won by manager David Moyes.

He described how he felt when the winning goal was scored.

Advertisement

West Ham's emotional captain Declan Rice says he "loves playing" for the club.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away.

The England midfielder says the title means the world to everyone involved with the east London club.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Messi For Miami

Jun 8, 2023 11:06
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus