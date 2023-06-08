West Ham Are Conference Champions

West Ham last night claimed their first major trophy in 43-years.

Jarrod Bowen's goal in the last minute of normal time saw them beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the Conference League final in Prague.

The Hammers hadn't won silverware since the FA Cup in 1980.

It's also the first trophy won by manager David Moyes.

He described how he felt when the winning goal was scored.

West Ham's emotional captain Declan Rice says he "loves playing" for the club.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move away.

The England midfielder says the title means the world to everyone involved with the east London club.