3 Kerry sides have Pinergy All Ireland Schools Cup Finals this coming week.

On Thursday there’s a 2.15 tip-off for the U19 C decider between Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and Gaelcholaiste Cheatharlach.

A day earlier Mercy Mounthawk have two finals, going up against St Malachy’s, Belfast at 2.15 in the U19 As final, followed at 4 by the U16 As against Malahide.

John Dowling coaches both of the Mercy Mounthawk teams in these Finals: