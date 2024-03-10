20th anniversary of Tigers Men’s Super League triumph

Twenty years ago Rus Bradburd coached Tralee Tigers to win the Men’s Super League.
He and the players were back in the town last weekend for a reunion to mark the anniversary of their triumph
Advertisement
Twenty years ago Rus Bradburd coached Tralee Tigers to win the Men’s Super League.
He and the players were back in the town last weekend for a reunion to mark the anniversary of their triumph
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus