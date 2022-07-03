Advertisement
2 out of 2 for Crotta

Jul 3, 2022 15:07 By radiokerrysport
Crotta have made it back to back wins in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

They've beaten Lixnaw by 1-20 to 0-15, a strong finish to the first half putting them in control of the tie.

It was a point apiece after 4 minutes, with the sides also level after 8 minutes; 3 points each. With 18 minutes gone the sides could still not be separated; it was now 5 all. After Crotta nudged a point ahead a Declan O Donoghue goal in the 27th minute put them 4 clear. At half-time it was Crotta O Neills 1-8 Lixnaw 0-7.

Crotta remained on top upon the resumption and it was 1-13 to 0-9 after 40 minutes. Shane Nolan's 8th point of the day extended that gap to 1-16 to 0-12. Their lead was never in danger and they went on to book their place in the knockout stages.

