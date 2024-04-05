2 Irish cards today

A 6 race card is scheduled at Wexford from a quarter to five - that's subject to a course inspection at 7.30.
And there's an 8 race card on the all weather track in Dundalk from five to five.
Advertisement
A 6 race card is scheduled at Wexford from a quarter to five - that's subject to a course inspection at 7.30.
And there's an 8 race card on the all weather track in Dundalk from five to five.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus