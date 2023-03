It was a 1-2-3 for trainer Willie Mullins in the opening race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

5-to-2 shot Impaire et Pass won the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle ahead of Gaelic Warrior and Champ Kiely.

Paul Townend was the winning jockey and Ireland are up to six winners early on day two.

The feature Champion Chase stages a battle between last year's winner, Energumene and Edwardstone.