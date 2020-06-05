Speeding up of lockdown restrictions welcomed by Kerry business representatives

The speeding up of lockdown restrictions has been welcomed by two Kerry business representative organisations.

Both Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Tralee Chamber Alliance say the move will kick-start the local economy.

President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul Sherry says the speeding up of the lockdown restrictions is fantastic news.

He believes it’ll kick-start the local economy, and start of summer in the tourism town.

On June 29th, restaurants, bars serving food and providing table service, hotels and B&Bs can reopen, and all domestic travel restrictions will be lifted, paving the way for domestic tourism.

All retail can reopen this Monday, with shopping centres the following Monday, provided measures are taken to ensure people don’t congregate; this is welcome news according to Paul Sherry, who also manages Killarney Outlet Centre.

President of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Kevin McCarthy says it’s very welcome that the process has been brought back to four stages, and that all retail can reopen from next Monday.

He’s also asked the public to continue to support local at this time.