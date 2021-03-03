SouthDoc directors to plan reopening of Listowel’s centre

SouthDoc directors are due to plan the reopening of Listowel’s centre.

In correspondence to representatives of the Southern Regional Health Forum, HSE Chief Officer Michael Fitzgerald said SouthDoc’s board is due to meet shortly about both Listowel and Blackpool hubs.

They will discuss reopening Listowel’s centre for scheduled appointments.

The HSE added it remains committed to ensuring that appropriate out-of-hours GP services are available to medical card holders in Kerry.

Listowel Fine Gael councillor and a member of the Regional Health Forum Mike Kennelly says North Kerry badly needs a functioning out-of-hours service.