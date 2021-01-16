The SouthDoc centre in Listowel will remain closed.

It was revealed this week that the Listowel centre was to reopen to patients this coming Monday, January 18th, after being closed for 10 months.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has now confirmed in a statement that SouthDoc has reversed this decision because of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The statement adds the HSE is concerned at SouthDoc’s lack of consultation with the executive on this decision.

The HSE is seeking further information as to what led to SouthDoc’s change of position, and will seek assurance that the decision will be reviewed due to the extraordinary pressure that all health services are under at this time.

Since the closure of the centre in Listowel in March, patients have had to travel to Tralee for an out-of-hours GP service, which SouthDoc is contractually obliged to provide for medical card holders in Kerry.

Meanwhile Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley has expressed her disappointment at SouthDoc’s decision.

Minister Foley says the decision will have a profound impact on the healthcare needs of the people of Listowel and the wider North Kerry community.

She is urging SouthDoc to engage with the HSE and rethink their decision, and also to provide some certainty to their patients, who rely heavily on this vital service.