Six Kerry artists awarded €3,000 grants

Six Kerry artists have each been awarded a €3,000 grant.

The funding from the Arts Council is to help the artists make new and original work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Visual Artists Mieke Vanmechelen and Andrew Duggan, musicians Grace Foley, Michael Jones and Brendan O’Sullivan and Neil Flynn, involved in theatre, were all successful in their funding applications.

Almost 1,000 artists from around the country applied for grants under the €1 million fund with two thirds of successful applicants getting a grant from the Arts Council for the first time.