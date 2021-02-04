Sister of hit-and-run victim appeals for people to stay at the scene of a crash

The sister of a Kerry man killed in a hit-and-run collision has appealed to people not to leave the scene of an accident.

Dr Susan Mary Lawlor was speaking after yesterday’s sentencing of a taxi driver who failed to remain at the scene of a road crash which killed her brother Dr Martin Lawlor.

Dr Lawlor, a consultant psychiatrist originally from Tralee, was killed as he walked home to his hotel at Cork Airport from a Christmas party in December 2018.

75-year-old Denis McSweeney from Ballyphehane in Cork was sentenced to five years in jail, with the final year suspended.

The court heard that the taxi driver left the scene of the accident and picked up another fare before he was stopped and questioned by Gardaí about his damaged vehicle.

Dr Susan Mary Lawlor said her family’s grief was compounded by the knowledge that her brother had been left on the side of the road to die.