Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald – May 26th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The president of Sinn Féin spoke to Jerry about the good news that yesterday there were no deaths from COVID-19 since March. She also spoke about the COVID-19 Emergency Payment, the treatment of Debenhams workers, Sinn Féin’s history with the IRA, and whether the Taoiseach has been unfairly criticised for socialising in the Phoenix Park.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR