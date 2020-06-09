Siamsa Tíre among those campaigning to ensure the survival of the arts sector

Siamsa Tíre is one of a number of organisations campaigning to ensure the survival of the arts sector.

Irish theatres and arts centres have come together to show support for the National Arts Recovery Plan, which was published last week.

A spokesperson for Siamsa Tíre says before and during the pandemic, the arts have been a form of escape and company for people.

The sector is expected to be the last to recover, according to the spokesperson, who says they need support now.

Siamsa Tíre is urging the public to tell TDs and friends how important the arts are and to share the #SAVETHEARTS video on social media.