Sheila Clifford of Carker, Scartaglen and formerly of Gooseberry Hill, Newmarket, County Cork

Requiem Mass for Sheila Clifford will take place on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery

Mass will be live streamed on mycondolences.ie website House strictly private please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Sheila is predeceased by her brothers Micheal and John and her sister Margaret (McAuliffe, recently deceased)

Sheila will be dearly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Jerry, daughters Susan (Harnett) and Deirdre, grandson Tadgh, sons-in-law Owen and Eamon, sisters Joan (Barrow), Mary (Morgan), Catherine (Flynn), Helen (Costello) and brother Tadhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues in Scartaglen National School.

