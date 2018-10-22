Seven Days – October 21st, 2018

On this week’s Seven Days, Presidential candidate Peter Casey refuses to back down on comments he made about travelers, how did the presidential candidates do in the TV debates this week, former minister John O’Donoghue plans to re-enter politics, is there a lack of privacy in our hospitals & what do you know about the referendum on blasphemy?

