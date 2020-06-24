Search continues for missing West Kerry man

A search is to resume off the Dingle coast this morning for a missing man.

It’s feared that the man in his fifties may have been swept into sea while checking his lobster pots.

Searches yesterday concentrated on the Dunmore Head area. The alarm was raised on Sunday.

Valentia Coast Guard Radio Station is co-ordinating the operation.

Drone searches along the coast and in caves in the area will commence this morning, and the Rescue Helicopter 117 from Waterford will join the attempts.

Further searches involving Dingle Coastguard and Valentia lifeboat will also take place and will concentrate on low tide at lunchtime today.