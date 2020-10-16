Search continues for Fungie

Operators of tour boats to see Fungie are still waiting for a sighting of the world-famous dolphin today.

Concerns have been raised about the bottlenose dolphin’s whereabouts; however, a local fisherman says he saw him twice yesterday.

Fungie first appeared in Dingle Bay in or around 1983.

A number of divers set about gaining his trust, often spending up to 14 hours a day with the bottlenose dolphin.

Thousands of people have visited Dingle to see the wild dolphin.

A report, conducted by the Marine Connection on solitary dolphins and whales, named Fungie as one of the longest-surviving and best-known solitary dolphins in the world.

As a result, Fungie, who is believed to be in his mid-forties, is an official Guinness World Record holder.

The lifespan of a bottlenose dolphin can be up to 50 years.

Concerns were raised about Fungie’s whereabouts in recent days but a local fisherman says he saw the dolphin twice yesterday.

Jimmy Flannery of Dingle Sea Safari and Dingle Dolphin Boat Tours says he is hopeful he will see Fungie again: