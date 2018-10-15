Saturday Supplement – October 13th, 2018

On the Saturday Supplement this week, Joe McGill chats to author Michael Harding about his new book. We hear about a unique fundraising event for charity Croi. There’s also be the Kerry County Council Creative Kingdom slot featuring the Sliabh Luachra musician in residence and the Kerry Film Festival and lots more besides!!!

