Saturday Supplement – May 16th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill from 9am we’ll be talking about foraging both on land and along the coast. We’ll be hearing from Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin from an area called Poulawaddra – Rua as he describes his 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We now have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.