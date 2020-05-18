On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill from 9am we’ll be talking about foraging both on land and along the coast. We’ll be hearing from Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin from an area called Poulawaddra – Rua as he describes his 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We now have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe one photo he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.
New 30-bed ward in University Hospital Kerry completed
A new 30-bed ward in University Hospital Kerry is now completed and will increase the facility's capacity to manage COVID-19 patients.The news is contained...
COVID-19 providing great opportunities for Kerry to diversify
COVID-19 is providing great opportunities for Kerry to diversity and promote remote working and satellite offices.That’s according to Director of Economic and Community Development...
Kerry emergency services appeal for public to adhere to public health advice
Two emergency service groups in Kerry are appealing to the public to continue to adhere to public health advice, as the easing of restrictions...
Saturday Supplement – May 16th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill from 9am we’ll be talking about foraging both on land and along the coast. We’ll be hearing...