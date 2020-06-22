Saturday Supplement – June 20th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill from 9am we hear about the Listowel Mutiny which took place 100 years ago this week. We will also talk to Vincent Hyland Multimedia Artist, Coastal Ecologist, Wildlife Guide in Wild Derrynane, Photographer, Wildlife & Underwater Film Maker, and Gallery owner as he describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We’ll have our weekly feature ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe photos he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.
Diocese calls on Kerry TDs to help change restrictions on numbers attending Mass
The Catholic Diocese of Kerry is calling on the county’s TDs to help change government guidelines that will restrict the numbers attending Mass.These state...
Fianna Fáil councilllor says he is voting against coalition
A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says he is voting no to his party forming a government coalition with Fine Gael and the Greens.Cllr Fionnán...
Kerry business owner to only use local suppliers to ensure certainty of supply
A Kerry business owner says she will only use local suppliers to ensure certainty of supply following the COVID-19 pandemic.Co-owner of Sandy Feet Farm...
