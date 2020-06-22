Saturday Supplement – June 20th, 2020

On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill from 9am we hear about the Listowel Mutiny which took place 100 years ago this week. We will also talk to Vincent Hyland Multimedia Artist, Coastal Ecologist, Wildlife Guide in Wild Derrynane, Photographer, Wildlife & Underwater Film Maker, and Gallery owner as he describes her 2kms in ‘Kingdom 2K’. We’ll have our weekly feature ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh. Domnick is keeping a photo diary of Kerry during COVID 19 and each week he’ll describe photos he has taken during the crisis and the story behind it. Joe will also bring you Kingdom Good News; giving you the good news from around the county and beyond.