Saturday Supplement – December 1st, 2018

North Kerry farmer jailed for 5 years for killing neighbour
A North Kerry farmer has been jailed for five years for the manslaughter of a neighbouring landowner in 2017.63-year-old dairy farmer Michael Ferris...
Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group considers judicial review of planning for windfarm
The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group are actively considering seeking a judicial review following An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant permission to a windfarm...
Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty rules out running for another party
Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty will not seek re-election with another party.Councillor Culloty recently caused shock among the local Fianna Fail organisation when...
Stopping the Decline of Small Towns – December 3rd, 2018
Tralee auctioneer Ger Carmody is part of the working group of the Society of Chartered Surveyors whose report stated that more needs to be...
Reaction to Windfarm Decision in East Kerry – December 3rd, 2018
