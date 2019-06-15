Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U16 Division 2 Final
Na Gaeil 2-06 Scartaglin 7-18
Phase 2 of the Lee Strand Under 12 Hurling Leagues
Division 1
Lixnaw 5 – 10 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 5 – 6
Division 2
St. Brendan’s 5 – 6 Rathmore 2 – 4;
Firies 6 – 6 St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 2 – 4
Division 3
Abbeydorney 1 – 8 Kenmare/Kilgarvan B 4 – 1
County Senior Football League
Div 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-13 Ardfert 0-11
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Glenbeigh-Glencar 6 5 1 0 84 64 20 11
Kenmare Shamrocks 5 4 0 1 77 63 14 8
Ballymacelligott 4 3 0 1 67 49 18 6
Dr Crokes 5 3 0 2 96 84 12 6
Annascaul 5 3 0 2 67 59 8 6
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 5 2 1 2 66 57 9 5
John Mitchel’s 5 2 1 2 72 78 -6 5
Beaufort 4 2 0 2 60 60 0 4
Brosna 5 2 0 3 69 83 -14 4
Ardfert Football Club 6 1 0 5 64 74 -10 2
Glenflesk 5 1 0 4 64 80 -16 2
Desmonds 5 0 1 4 78 113 -35 1
County Senior Football League Round 6
Games at 7.30 unless stated
Div 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Templenoe
Div 2
John Mitchel’s V Castleisland Desmonds
Div 3
Fossa V Lispole 3:00
Listowel Emmets V Currow
St Patrick’s Blennerville V St Senan’s
Keel V Ballydonoghue
Div 4
St Michael’s-Foilmore V Waterville Frank Caseys
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Final
Kilmoyley at 7.15
Abbeydorney v Causeway
The Munster Poc Fada Hurling competition takes place at Kerryhead today.
Tadhg Flynn (Causeway) will represent Kerry in the senior competition, which gets underway at 11:10.
In the Under 16 competition, commencing at 11.00, Keltyn Molloy (Lixnaw) will be the Kerry representative.
Competitors from all six Munster counties will be taking part and the winners and runners–up will go forward to the All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals to be held in the Cooley Mountains in Louth later in the year.