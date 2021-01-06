Road re-opens in Moyvane following fatal accident

Roads have now been re-opened in Moyvane following this morning’s fatal road accident in the village.

A man in his 40’s was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Main Street in Moyvane at around 12.40am this morning.

It was a single vehicle accident and the man was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí In Listowel are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50827, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.