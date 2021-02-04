Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2021 cancelled

This year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has been cancelled.

The organising committee made the decision due to uncertainty around public health guidelines this summer.

Cyclists who deferred from 2020 will be transferred to next year’s 175 kilometre event.

The committee is hoping to arrange a virtual fundraising cycle to raise money for this year’s selected charities.

They are Ard Chúram Day Care Centre, Listowel, Banna Rescue, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Cúnamh Iveragh, Down Syndrome Ireland (Kerry branch) and St Francis Special School.

Over the past 37 years, the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has raised almost €17 million for over 160 good causes.