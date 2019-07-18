Right Decision Made on Hedge-Cutting – July 18th, 2019

Cleo Murphy, who’s a member of the Green Party and contested the recent local elections, says Minister Josepha Madigan was right not to allow hedge-cutting during the month of August. Under the Wildlife Act, it’s an offence to cut hedges between March 1st and August 31st unless there’s a road safety concern.
Work to begin on Tralee/Fenit Greenway in the autumn
Work is to begin on the Tralee/Fenit Greenway in the autumn, it's been revealed. The news was announced by Mayor of Tralee Jim Finucane, who...
24 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 24 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are...
Tralee named as finalist for 2019 Foodie Destinations
Tralee has been named as a finalist for this year's Foodie Destinations.Foodie Destinations is an initiative run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, sponsored...
Memories of the moon landing – July 18th, 2019
This Saturday marks 50 years since the moon landing. Killarney journalist Breda Joy spoke to us about her memories and why the event has...
How to conserve water – July 18th, 2019
Paul Moroney from Irish Water spoke to us about how we can all conserve water and make sure we don’t get fined for over...
Bitten by a venomous spider – July 18th, 2019
On Talkabout today, Deirdre spoke to Waterford lady Maria Condon. Maria was recently bitten by a False Black Widow spider & as a result...