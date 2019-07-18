Right Decision Made on Hedge-Cutting – July 18th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Cleo Murphy, who’s a member of the Green Party and contested the recent local elections, says Minister Josepha Madigan was right not to allow hedge-cutting during the month of August. Under the Wildlife Act, it’s an offence to cut hedges between March 1st and August 31st unless there’s a road safety concern.

