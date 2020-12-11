Restrictions mean fewer than half of Kerry parishioners can attend Christmas Masses

The Bishop of Kerry is urging people to be understanding this Christmas as COVID-19 restrictions mean fewer than half of parishioners will be accommodated at Masses.

In a statement, Ray Browne says individual parishes are examining their own plans for the festive period.

He says once churches reach capacity, nobody else can be allowed in for Mass.

The Bishop of Kerry says this Christmas is different; the community will miss freely meeting, greeting and gathering around the crib and after Mass.

Under the COVID-19 restrictions, churches that can seat over 1,000 will be limited to 100 or 150, churches with a capacity of 400 are reduced to 50 and there will be no choirs or congregational singing.

Bishop Ray Browne says parishes are unsure what to do and may opt for a booking or ticket system; individual parishes will judge by the number of Masses being planned how many people can be facilitated.

Dr Browne says Christmas, even with extra Masses, will fall far short of accommodating 50% of the people.

He urged people to find out the details regarding their own parish and to be understanding as everyone is doing their best.

The Bishop says some priests have pre-existing conditions or are of an age where they must not put themselves at risk.

Along with considering attending Mass in the days leading up to Christmas or during the festive season, Bishop Browne also says Mass will be available on Radio Kerry and on television.