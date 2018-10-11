Why We Resigned from IT Tralee’s Academic Council – October 11th, 2018

Dr Joan Cleary is a lecturer at IT Tralee and is the spokesperson for the elected members of the Academic Council who resigned.
Details of fatal injuries of deceased outlined at north Kerry murder trial
The murder trial of a north Kerry farmer has heard details of the fatal injuries suffered by the deceased.63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff...
Body of man discovered in Northern Ireland wearing a Ballybunion Golf Club shirt
The PSNI is appealing to the public to help them identify the body of a man discovered on a beach in Northern Ireland, wearing...
Department looking into issue around payment of Illness Benefit
It's believed the Department of Social Protection are working to resolve an issue with the payment of Illness Benefit today.The office of Minister of...
That’s Jazz – October 10th, 2018
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes the voices of Mark Murphy and Tina May, anniversaries for Bob Haggart and Jimmie Blanton, new music...
Louis Mulcahy – October 10th, 2018
On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill's guest is ceramic sculptor and potter Louis Mulcahy. Louis will be in studio to discuss his fourth...
IT Tralee Responds to Academic Council Resignations – October 11th, 2018
Dr Brendan O’Donnell is college registrar, vice president and secretary of the Academic Council of IT Tralee.