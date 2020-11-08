Residents raise concerns regarding wind farm projects in greater East Kerry area

Residents have raised concerns regarding the development of wind farm projects in the greater East Kerry area.

More than 30 submissions were made to Kerry County Council regarding such projects in the area.

The council had invited public submissions into the drafting of the new Kerry County Development Plan which will come into effect in 2022.

The Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation and Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce were among those to produce issues papers relating to wind farm projects.

The majority of these submissions were made by residents, who say these wind farm projects encroach on the townlands of Killarney, Barradubh, Kilcummin, Glenflesk, Rathmore, Gneeveguilla and surrounding areas.

Chair of the Kerry branch of the IHF Bernadette Randles and Killarney Chamber President Paul Sherry say a substantial part of Kerry’s economy is resourced by tourism, adding wind turbines are detrimental to tourism.

They also outline the impact wind turbines have on local communities.

Ms Randles references that many staff working in Killarney’s hospitality sector, live in East Kerry as rent is lower there; she says it’s more difficult to rent a house with additional construction traffic, within visual and noise impact of turbines and within a large radius of battery storage systems.

Along with these issues, the submissions made by residents also outline that the noise turbines make isn’t suitable for residential areas, that the risk posed by battery storage stations isn’t acceptable, the issue of turbines proximity to households and the destruction of flora and fauna, along with water and carbon reservoirs.

The committee of Raheen Community Playground also issued a submission stating the wind farm project was too close to its playground, which is part of the national school.