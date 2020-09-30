Reports shows Kerry rents up 39% in past decade

Rents in Kerry have risen 39% in the past decade, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Their Rent Index shows the average cost of renting a house in the county between April and June of this year was €792, up from €571 in 2010.

The Residential Tenancies Board Rent Index for April to June 2020 shows that the national standardised average rent grew 1.8% in the past year to €1,226.

In Kerry, rents were up 3.8% or €29 in the past year to €792 in the second quarter of this year.

Compared to the first three months of this year, rents in Kerry were up €3, a rise of almost 0.4%.

Looking at the same three months ago in 2010, rents in Kerry in that 10 year period are up €221 a month, a 39% increase.

In Killarney, rents between April and June of this year were on average €913.71; in April Killarney was deemed a rent pressure zone by the RTB, meaning rents can’t be increased by more than 4% per annum.

The average rent in Tralee between April and June was €818.14; in Kenmare it was €746.94, while it was €650.82 in Listowel.

Rent figures weren’t published for the Castleisland or Corca Dhuibhne LEAs; the report notes that rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren’t published for statistical reasons.