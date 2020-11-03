Public’s views sought on two social housing developments

The public’s views are being sought on two social housing developments in north Kerry.

Kerry County Council is proposing to build 14 residential units at Marconi, Ballybunion.

This includes four one-bedroom apartments, four two-bed houses and six three-bed houses.

The council is also hoping to build three one-bed houses, two two-bed houses and two three-bed houses at Rusheen Ballylongford.

Plans for both developments can be viewed at council offices in Tralee and Listowel and on the council’s website

Submissions will be accepted until November 20th.