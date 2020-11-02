Public parking blocking emergency services from entering part of Killarney National Park

Emergency services are being blocked from entering part of Killarney National Park, due to poor parking by the public.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney is calling for parking restrictions to be implemented at an entrance to The Demesne, stating cars are parking too near the gate.

She says some vehicles are blocking emergency access at this entrance.

Kerry County Council says it will liaise with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in relation to this issue at the Kingsbridge entrance to the Demesne.