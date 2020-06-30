Public consultation open on new Kerry County Development Plan

Work is underway on the new County Development Plan for Kerry.

The document will set out the strategic and sustainable planning principles and objectives for the county from 2022 to 2028.

It will include decisions on the zoning or use of lands.

The draft Kerry County Development Plan will pass through a number of stages before being presented to Kerry County Councillors for their consideration.

A public consultation, which is now underway, will form the first part in the drafting of the plan.

A webinar will take place this Thursday between 10am and 11am; details are available on cdp.kerrycoco.ie/webinar.

Michael Scannell, Director of Economic and Community Development and Damien Ginty, Acting Senior Planner with Kerry County Council will give a presentation on the current phase of the drawing up the new plan

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is calling on people from all walks of life around the county to engage with the public consultation phase.

Submissions or observations from the public will be accepted until August 21st.