PSO Levy to Add €45 to Annual Electricity Bill – October 1st, 2020

By
Admin
-

The PSO levy on consumers electricity bills increases by 123% from today – adding around €45 a year to their electricity bills. The levy is in place to help pay for the transition from carbon based electricity to renewables which, in this case, means wind power. John Melvin, Director of Energy Markets Commission for the Regulation of Utilities explains the big increase.

