A protest against racism will take place this afternoon in Cahersiveen.

Residents of the Skellig Star direct provision centre will join locals later, when they protest in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Additionally, the protesters are calling for an end to direct provision in Ireland.

The organisers say participants are being asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing measures.

It begins at 3pm outside the Skellig Star direct provision centre.