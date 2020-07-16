Proposal could see possible liquidation of Kerry Co-Op

A proposal is being developed involving a possible spin-out of Kerry Co-Op shares worth €2.4 billion.

The Irish Farmers’ Journal reports that the proposition is part of ongoing discussions between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-Op focused on leading milk price and tax implications for shares.

The plan, that is still being finalised, would involve the possible liquidation of Kerry Co-Op.

Milk suppliers would be asked to invest in a new co-op which would take a 60% stake of Kerry Group’s billion-euro dairy business; this would include the processing plant in Listowel.

Agribusiness Editor with the Irish Farmers’ Journal, Lorcan Allen says the proposal is due to come before the Kerry Co-Op board next month:

