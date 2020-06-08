Programme to be developed for emerging rural female entrepreneurs

Funding is being made available for the development of a programme targeted at entrepreneurial women living in rural areas.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is requesting tenders from experienced service providers for the creation of a Programme for Nascent Rural Female Entrepreneurial Development.

It aims to address the skills, enterprise and capability gaps of rural emerging female entrepreneurs and takes into account the barriers which can limit entrepreneurial activity in rural areas.

It’s being funded under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF).

A Request for Tender was published on May 6th on the eTenders wesbite, and the deadline for submission of tenders is June 12th.