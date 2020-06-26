Post mortem due on body of man recovered in West Kerry

A post mortem will take place this morning on the body of a man recovered in West Kerry yesterday.

John Cunningham had been missing since last weekend, and it was believed he may have been swept into sea while checking lobster pots in the Dunmore Head area.

His body was recovered by members of Mallow Search and Rescue assisted by members of the Garda Sub Aqua team, Dingle Coastguard and Dingle Gardai at 4.15 yesterday afternoon.

It was removed to UHK where the post mortem will take place.

Valentia Coastguard Radio Station, the Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford and local lifeboats also assisted in the search.

A spokesperson for Dingle Gardai extended their condolences to Mr Cunninghams family, and thanked all groups that had participated in the search including local fishermen and neighbours and friends of Mr Cunningham.