Planning refused for Dingle housing development

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision to refuse permission for a housing development in Dingle.

Zinbar Grove Developments sought planning permission to construct a corner terraced building with eleven housing units at Farrannakilla.

The proposed development consisted of nine terraced houses and two apartments.

Last year, Kerry County Council refused planning permission saying the proposed development would seriously impact on and deprecate the value of existing housing.

22 objectors said the proposed site is in use as a recreational area and would constitute over development.

The developer appealed saying the site should be reappraised, the existing open space is substandard, there would be no loss of residential amenity, the streetscape needs to be redefined and the proposal will fulfil housing need.

An Bord Pleanála refused permission saying the proposed development would result in the loss of a significant amount of open space and would provide a substandard amenity for future occupants due to irregular shaped gardens.

The board also there was a lack of on-site parking and the development would contravene a planning condition attached to an existing housing development.