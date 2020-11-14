Planning granted for ASD unit in Killarney

Planning permission has been granted for a two classroom ASD unit in Killarney.

Kerry County Council previously granted permission to Kerry Education and Training Board for the development at Killarney Community College, New Road, Killarney.

This was appealed by Portal Asset Holdings Limited, which is in the process of preparing a Strategic Housing Development planning application for 200 houses and creche adjacent to the site.

The company said it is supportive in principle to provide the new classrooms but raised concerns about traffic congestion and an absence of connectivity between the ETB campus and the undeveloped zoned lands.

An Bord Pleanala said the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience.

It granted permission, subject to seven conditions.