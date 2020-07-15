Planning approved for redevelopment of North Kerry accident blackspot

Listowel councillors have approved planning permission for the redevelopment of the North Kerry accident blackspot, the Dale Road, with works due to begin shortly.

The Chief Executive’s reports on the R556 Ballinclogher to Rathscannel Road Improvement Project came before Listowel Municipal District councillors for approval, as it’s a part 8 development, where planning is sought for a council development.

As well as being used by locals, this section of road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff is used by tourists travelling to and from Ballybunion.

The Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road, between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff is built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

Last July, it was closed for site investigation works but access was retained for locals, but in January this year the road was fully closed to traffic on the Ballinclogher side, with a graded closure on the Abbeydorney side to allow for local access.

Kerry County Council launched a public consultation on its plans for the R556 Ballinclogher to Rathscannel Road Improvement Project earlier this year, with the process extended three times due to COVID-19; just one submission was received, it was from Irish Water.

The proposed works involve the realignment of 2.2km of single carriageway, and the restoration improvement works on the adjoining L6081 and L10101 local roads.

Councillors unanimously backed the plans, meaning planning permission has now been granted for the Dale or Rathscannel Road redevelopment.

Further permission is being sought from the OPW for drainage works to replace three culverts along the road, but it’s expected that some works will start in the next month.