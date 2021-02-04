Plan to oppose proposed bypass of Milltown

Milltown Community and Chamber Alliance says it is being forced to oppose plans for a bypass of the town due to lack of public consultation.

The 7 million euro bypass of the N70 Milltown has been developed in partnership with Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The Council is holding an online webinar tomorrow on the preferred route for the new road.

Chair of the Alliance, Stewart Stephens said they have not been shown any data that supports the need for a bypass.

Mr Stephens said there is no traffic issues on the N70 in Milltown; he said the problems are on the Killarney road in the town.

He said the only answer they received from Kerry County Council on the rationale for the new road is that it’s been in the county plan for 20 years.

He also said the preferred route for the road project would go through the last bit of intact parkland in mid Kerry.

Mr Stephens said there has been no consultation with the community on the issue and they are being forced to oppose the plans.