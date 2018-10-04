Michelle Moore is the founder of the Abhaile Project which has pioneered the idea of converting elderly people’s homes into separate units. There is speculation that next week’s Budget may include a grant to encourage this. The Ballymacelligott woman spoke to Jerry.
Growth in number of residential planning permission applications in Kerry stalls
The growth in the number of residential planning permission applications in Kerry has stalled.Kerry County Council received nearly 180 single residential applications up...
Clare man remanded in custody following North Kerry burglary
A Clare man has been remanded in custody at Listowel District Court after a burglary at a North Kerry pub overnight.29-year-old Martin Ward of...
Waterville community to hold special Mass for local man critically injured in France
The Waterville community will hold a special Mass tonight for a local man who was critically injured in France.Michael Curran, who is in his...
Pioneering the Granny Flat Concept to Address the Housing Crisis – October 4th, 2018
Atheist Ireland Calls for a Yes Vote in the Blasphemy Referendum – October 4th,...
John Hamill of Atheist Ireland outlined why his organisation is calling for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum which takes place on October 26th....
Joan Freeman Campaigns in Kerry – October 4th, 2018
The founder of Pieta House, Senator Joan Freeman has been campaigning in Kerry in her bid to be elected President. She joined Jerry in...