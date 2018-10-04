Pioneering the Granny Flat Concept to Address the Housing Crisis – October 4th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Michelle Moore is the founder of the Abhaile Project which has pioneered the idea of converting elderly people’s homes into separate units. There is speculation that next week’s Budget may include a grant to encourage this. The Ballymacelligott woman spoke to Jerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR