Passenger figures at Kerry Airport drop by nearly 20%

Kerry Airport has seen a nearly one-fifth decrease in passenger numbers in the first quarter of the year.

Over 68,000 passengers passed through Kerry airport in the first three months of 2019; this dropped to nearly 56,000 this year.

Passenger figures were up slightly in January and February when compared to 2019, but there was a fall of over 14,000 passengers in March.

That represents a decrease of 55% compared to March 2019.

London Luton was the most popular route during the first three months of 2020, followed by London Stansted, Dublin, Berlin and Frankfurt.