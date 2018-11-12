Parking Options and Dilemmas in Kenmare – November 12th, 2018

The council is being called on to lease a site in Kenmare town centre for car parking. A planning application is seeking permission for a 59-space car park just off Henry Street in an old timber mill yard.

Cllr Dan McCarthy believes if this gets the go ahead, the council should lease it to ease the shortage of parking in the town. There’s also another potential site for parking near the town as well.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DanParking.mp3